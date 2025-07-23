US no longer wants to be involved in the war in Ukraine & intends to 'restore peace through strength', said House Speaker Mike Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US no longer wants to be involved in the war in Ukraine and intends to "restore peace through strength," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.
"This has been going on for too long. Too many innocent people are dying. We absolutely do not want the US to be further involved in all this. We hope it will end soon. We trust the Commander-in-Chief; he is restoring peace through strength," Johnson said.