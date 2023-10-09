Silent War Ep. 6344: Israel Started It: Hamas Invades Israel revenge attack, The Nakba 2.0 Ensues.

💵 Please support our sponsorsCarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15%OFF!

On May 14, 1948, Israel declared its independence. Each May 15, Palestinians solemnly commemorate Nakba Day. Nakba means catastrophe, and that’s precisely what Israel’s independence has been for the more than 700,000 Arabs and their five million refugee descendants forced from their homes and into exile, often by horrific violence, to make way for the Jewish state. Since this, Jews have been ethnically cleansing them from the land as fast as they could get away with.





What is really going on?





Israel, a military superpower, declares war against the largely civilian population of Gaza, answering rockets and rifles with missiles and smoldering rubble where once stood apartment buildings and homes.





This one sided war, with a clearly one sided death toll, and one sided fake news media coverage - has a lot more going on than meets the eye.





Israeli Fighter Jets Destroy the Palestine Tower in Gaza City Used to House Hamas Assets.





Palestinians Use Drones To Attack And Cripple Israeli Tanks.





The Taliban Asks Iran for Free Passage to Assist Hamas in Gaza in War on Israel – After Joe Biden Armed Taliban with $80 Billion in US Weapons and Supplies.





Setup: War is Coming, and Israel Started it, Fanned the Flames, & Made Any Alternative Impossible.





