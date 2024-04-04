MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SPECULATES SPEAKER JOHNSON IS 'BEING BLACKMAILED' 🎙 TCN

NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene Speculates Speaker Johnson Is "Being Blackmailed" — "What Do They Have On Him?"





GREENE: But now Mike Johnson has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for, and to the point where people are literally asking, is he blackmailed? What is wrong with him because he’s completely disconnected with what we want?





CARLSON: Do you think he is being blackmailed?





GREENE: I have no idea. I can’t comprehend, Tucker, what radically changes a man. I mean, if we break down the the second part of basically an omnibus. Let’s break that down. So Mike Johnson is pro-life. And the second part of the omnibus, just less than two weeks ago, he funded full-term abortion clinics, full-term abortion clinics. He funded the trans agenda on children. I mean, how does that even happen from a Christian conservative Republican speaker?





He did nothing for the southern border and did nothing to secure the border. And this comes on the heels of Laken Riley being brutally murdered. This came on the heels of a video that was running on loop on social media, where illegal aliens had rushed our border, ran over Texas National Guard, ran over Border Patrol agents in order to invade our country. These were military-age men, by the way. He did nothing to secure our border. It’s the number one issue in the world.





He completely changed who he was, funded the FBI, gave them a brand new building, fully funded the Department of Justice that is persecuting everyone on the right and actually targeting a presidential candidate for election this year. Literally trying to put him in jail for the rest of his life. We don’t know who Mike Johnson is anymore."





ep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speculated that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is “being blackmailed” during a recent interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.





Last month, the Georgia lawmaker filed a motion to vacate Johnson, following the passage of the $1.2 trillion spending bill designed to avoid a government shutdown. Greene has not set a date for a vote on whether to remove Johnson as speaker. Some Democrats have vowed to support him.





During an interview with Carlson released on Wednesday, Greene bashed the speaker for recently supporting new military and financial assistance for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Johnson suggested the U.S. seize and sell Russian assets to help cover costs of aiding Ukraine.





Greene claimed that Johnson’s sudden change in policy toward Ukraine may be due to him “being blackmailed”:





Carlson then speculated that many of the top congressional leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are lying about their personal lives.





“I have noticed just from living in Washington for so long that a lot of the top decision makers are lying about their personal lives, and there’s something, you know, really amiss there,” Carlson added.





