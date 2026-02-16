BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
In 2009, 21-year-old model Gabriela Rico Jiménez screamed “THEY ATE HUMAN FLESH!”
638 views • 4 days ago

She was trying to tell us the truth....then she was arrested.
“THEY ATE HUMAN FLESH!”
She was dismissed as hysterical and then she disappeared forever. 17 years later, Congress releases Epstein files containing allegations describing the exact same kinds of acts. So who disappeared her - and why?
The politicians, potentates, CEO's, sports club owners, athletes and many more are all into it also. It is what drives and rules our filthy world. You can either be a part of it by ignoring it or denying its existence, or you can do what the bible tells you to do and expose it. You cannot skate down the middle or around the edge of it. You are in or you are out. Which is it for you?

Mirrored - UNDERSTANDING THE LIES

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

whistleblowercannibalism2009satanic elitesgabriela rico jimenez
