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More Lockdowns For You Science Deniers, Epstein Flight Logs Leaked & Twitter Bans Free Speech
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160 views • December 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Fredo probably out at CNN - https://republicbrief.com/chris-cuomos-text-messages-reveal-how-he-used-cnn-contacts-to-investigate-accusers/
Biden says he doesn't foresee any lockdowns - https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1465367612586663947
That didn't take long, Biden threatens lockdowns - https://trendingpolitics.com/president-biden-threatens-americans-with-more-lockdowns-if-they-dont-get-vaccinated-and-wear-masks-knab/
P Sak warns of more mandates - https://trendingpolitics.com/nothing-is-off-the-table-jen-psaki-warns-americans-the-worst-vaccine-mandate-yet-may-be-coming-knab/
How can she say that, his mandates are being struck down - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-bidens-federal-vaccine-mandate-suffers-another-defeat-with-court-ruling-on-medicare-and-medicaid-providers-knab/
This is not about science, or your health - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1465441336065155076
More proof it's not about science or your health - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-admin-revokes-trumps-religious-exemptions-allowing-agencies-to-assure-foster-kids-of-a-mom-and-a-dad/
It's not a punishment, it's a health fee - https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/greece-to-impose-monthly-fines-on-unvaccinated-people-over-60
Austria says you call that a punishment, hold my beer - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/harsh-penalties-coming-for-those-who-refuse-to-be-vaccinated-in-austria
Double standard justice, it depends who's team you're on - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/antifa-thug-who-attacked-republican-senators-office-with-axe-sentenced-to-probation/
Will we find out who was on these flights - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-opens-faa-accidentally-reveals-700-previous-unknown-jeffrey-epstein-flights/
26 times Bill Clinton flew to Epsteins Island - https://patriotone.substack.com/p/heres-all-26-locations-bill-clinton
Free speech officially done at Twatter - https://trendingpolitics.com/jack-is-out-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-steps-down-news-sends-stock-surging-ethom/
and - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/craig-bannister/2021/11/30/twitters-new-ceo-said-role-not-be-bound-first
That didn't take long - https://nationalfile.com/breaking-twitter-bans-sharing-images-videos-of-private-individuals-one-day-after-new-ceo-takes-over/
Another great democrat policy, what could go wrong - https://dnyuz.com/2021/11/30/supervised-injection-sites-for-drug-users-to-open-in-new-york-city/
However it is illegal to cross border - https://amgreatness.com/2021/11/30/multiple-states-altering-immigration-language-to-avoid-offending-illegal-aliens/
Greenpeace founder says global warming is nonsense - https://rairfoundation.com/greenpeace-co-founder-fake-science-used-to-force-global-warming-narrative-exclusive-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1465448074638024704
Spanish Lets Go Brandon - https://youtu.be/69GyrJ7aEaE
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Fredo probably out at CNN - https://republicbrief.com/chris-cuomos-text-messages-reveal-how-he-used-cnn-contacts-to-investigate-accusers/
Biden says he doesn't foresee any lockdowns - https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1465367612586663947
That didn't take long, Biden threatens lockdowns - https://trendingpolitics.com/president-biden-threatens-americans-with-more-lockdowns-if-they-dont-get-vaccinated-and-wear-masks-knab/
P Sak warns of more mandates - https://trendingpolitics.com/nothing-is-off-the-table-jen-psaki-warns-americans-the-worst-vaccine-mandate-yet-may-be-coming-knab/
How can she say that, his mandates are being struck down - https://trendingpolitics.com/joe-bidens-federal-vaccine-mandate-suffers-another-defeat-with-court-ruling-on-medicare-and-medicaid-providers-knab/
This is not about science, or your health - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1465441336065155076
More proof it's not about science or your health - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-admin-revokes-trumps-religious-exemptions-allowing-agencies-to-assure-foster-kids-of-a-mom-and-a-dad/
It's not a punishment, it's a health fee - https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/greece-to-impose-monthly-fines-on-unvaccinated-people-over-60
Austria says you call that a punishment, hold my beer - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/harsh-penalties-coming-for-those-who-refuse-to-be-vaccinated-in-austria
Double standard justice, it depends who's team you're on - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/antifa-thug-who-attacked-republican-senators-office-with-axe-sentenced-to-probation/
Will we find out who was on these flights - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-opens-faa-accidentally-reveals-700-previous-unknown-jeffrey-epstein-flights/
26 times Bill Clinton flew to Epsteins Island - https://patriotone.substack.com/p/heres-all-26-locations-bill-clinton
Free speech officially done at Twatter - https://trendingpolitics.com/jack-is-out-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-steps-down-news-sends-stock-surging-ethom/
and - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/craig-bannister/2021/11/30/twitters-new-ceo-said-role-not-be-bound-first
That didn't take long - https://nationalfile.com/breaking-twitter-bans-sharing-images-videos-of-private-individuals-one-day-after-new-ceo-takes-over/
Another great democrat policy, what could go wrong - https://dnyuz.com/2021/11/30/supervised-injection-sites-for-drug-users-to-open-in-new-york-city/
However it is illegal to cross border - https://amgreatness.com/2021/11/30/multiple-states-altering-immigration-language-to-avoid-offending-illegal-aliens/
Greenpeace founder says global warming is nonsense - https://rairfoundation.com/greenpeace-co-founder-fake-science-used-to-force-global-warming-narrative-exclusive-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1465448074638024704
Spanish Lets Go Brandon - https://youtu.be/69GyrJ7aEaE
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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