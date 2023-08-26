Fish - what a great name. What a great person - everyone loves Fish. He tells quite a story of the fires and his survival.

These videos are starting to run together there are so many of them. This one shoes the cop cars hauling ass out of the burn zone leaving all the people to burn alive in their cars.,
On a more positive note, if you would like to visit Medellin Colombia you can stay with us in our 5 Star Bed n Breakfast : www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.