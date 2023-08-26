Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fish - what a great name. What a great person - everyone loves Fish. He tells quite a story of the fires and his survival.
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
176 Subscribers
30 views
Published 14 hours ago

These videos are starting to run together there are so many of them.  This one shoes the cop cars hauling ass out of the burn zone leaving all the people to burn alive in their cars.,

On a more positive note, if you would like to visit Medellin Colombia you can stay with us in our 5 Star Bed n Breakfast :  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com



Keywords
firestragicmauik

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket