We Are Dying In The Huxley Eugenics Nightmare
Published 19 hours ago

The Fabian Society, in their ultimate snobbery, still wants you dead. They have always wanted you dead. The Huxley brothers along with fellow Eugenicists built an alternate governmental system known as the United Nations. It birthed the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization. These organizations are actively plotting and murdering you. Again, these organizations are actively plotting and murdering you.

nwoeugenicshuxley

