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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JUNE 30, 2021
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240 views • July 01, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JUNE 30, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHETHBkFCZg5/
At 4:47 p.m., and over the objections of three Republicans, the Senate is adjourned sine die. https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives/2225
AZ Senate Sine Die Committee Celebrates Adjournment for the Year https://youtu.be/hj4ZvRYkMBE
"Myself, @SonnyBorrelli & @WendyRogersAZ formally placed into the journal that we would have voted no on the motion to Sine die, if the vote had been taken beyond just a voice vote. This was the 3rd longest session in AZ history, incidentally." - Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1410447401370853380 8:57PM PT June 30, 2021
"I successfully negotiated a special committee to review the audit results and to recommend action (to include a special session) based on the results." - Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1410453637642346499 9:22PM PT June 30, 2021
UPDATES:
20 States visited the Arizona Forensic Audit!!!
July 1, 2021 1:13 AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/939
Welcome to July! Independence Day is coming! 🇺🇸
- Several auditors remaining on night shift and security guards.
- Ballots moving into storage for 2 weeks tomorrow.
- More audit work remains. Data from county still not delivered.
- Senate did a voice vote and is now sine die. January 2022 is the next regular session unless recalled by Governor Ducey. Senator Townsend has a backup plan to return in a special session when needed. Our plan is to help Senator Townsend. And do what we always do.
- Watch, learn, apply pressure, and keep pressing until it's done! More work ahead! Time to get out and greet your elected officials on sine die vacation! Eyes on AZ Audit, legislators and legislations!
June 30, 2021 11:30 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/938
- Audit Cowboy saying goodnight from the audit floor.
- Ballots will be put into storage for 2 weeks while remaining work is done.
- Audit is not over yet. Routers, log files, and Dominion 2nd passwords still needed from the county.
- New list delivered from the county on duplicate ballots. Ninjas will be rewriting software to match up the ballots.
- Tabulation checks still in full swing at 11:45 PM PT.
June 30, 2021 4:44 PM ET https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/935
- Prayer and Announcement with Ken Bennett, Senate Liaison and Audit Director
June 30, 2021 12:23 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/931
- Audit work continues at the Coliseum.
- Careful weighing of many boxes of ballots.
- Watch Cam 3! See how full the boxes are!
- Where's the BEEF for our Ninjas' meat scale, MCBOS???
June 30, 2021 12:05 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/929
President Trump LIVE! Speaking now at the TX Border https://rumble.com/vi1or5-rsbn-live.html
June 30, 2021 1:08 AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/923
- Ninjas still hard at work. Likely the finish date at the Coliseum will need to be delayed. We shall see tomorrow.
- Gun show at the Coliseum on July 9th through 12th.
AZ Audit Channel: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds
Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/SlEiDtBXy3Q2YTAx
Workgroup & Reports: https://t.me/joinchat/rCRHiFvxtfszYTZh
AZ Audit Randy Pullen: Audit Team Evacuates TOMORROW After County Delay- Routers And Passwords Still Withheld By Maricopa County https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/az-audit-randy-pullen-audit-team-evacuates-tomorrow-county-delay-routers-passwords-still-withheld-maricopa-county/
Steve Bannon: There’s Going to Be a BIG DEVELOPMENT Coming Out of AZ in Next Couple of Days https://rumble.com/vj9fib-steve-bannon-theres-going-to-be-a-big-development-coming-out-of-az-in-next-.html
Maricopa County BOS Chairman Jack Sellers KNOWS What Is Coming https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/release-report-prepared-defend-maricopa-county-bos-chairman-jack-sellers-knows-coming/
Source https://rumble.com/vj9eif-things-are-heating-up-in-arizona-kelli-ward-reveals-details-about-the-full-.html
*For ed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHETHBkFCZg5/
At 4:47 p.m., and over the objections of three Republicans, the Senate is adjourned sine die. https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives/2225
AZ Senate Sine Die Committee Celebrates Adjournment for the Year https://youtu.be/hj4ZvRYkMBE
"Myself, @SonnyBorrelli & @WendyRogersAZ formally placed into the journal that we would have voted no on the motion to Sine die, if the vote had been taken beyond just a voice vote. This was the 3rd longest session in AZ history, incidentally." - Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1410447401370853380 8:57PM PT June 30, 2021
"I successfully negotiated a special committee to review the audit results and to recommend action (to include a special session) based on the results." - Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1410453637642346499 9:22PM PT June 30, 2021
UPDATES:
20 States visited the Arizona Forensic Audit!!!
July 1, 2021 1:13 AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/939
Welcome to July! Independence Day is coming! 🇺🇸
- Several auditors remaining on night shift and security guards.
- Ballots moving into storage for 2 weeks tomorrow.
- More audit work remains. Data from county still not delivered.
- Senate did a voice vote and is now sine die. January 2022 is the next regular session unless recalled by Governor Ducey. Senator Townsend has a backup plan to return in a special session when needed. Our plan is to help Senator Townsend. And do what we always do.
- Watch, learn, apply pressure, and keep pressing until it's done! More work ahead! Time to get out and greet your elected officials on sine die vacation! Eyes on AZ Audit, legislators and legislations!
June 30, 2021 11:30 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/938
- Audit Cowboy saying goodnight from the audit floor.
- Ballots will be put into storage for 2 weeks while remaining work is done.
- Audit is not over yet. Routers, log files, and Dominion 2nd passwords still needed from the county.
- New list delivered from the county on duplicate ballots. Ninjas will be rewriting software to match up the ballots.
- Tabulation checks still in full swing at 11:45 PM PT.
June 30, 2021 4:44 PM ET https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/935
- Prayer and Announcement with Ken Bennett, Senate Liaison and Audit Director
June 30, 2021 12:23 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/931
- Audit work continues at the Coliseum.
- Careful weighing of many boxes of ballots.
- Watch Cam 3! See how full the boxes are!
- Where's the BEEF for our Ninjas' meat scale, MCBOS???
June 30, 2021 12:05 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/929
President Trump LIVE! Speaking now at the TX Border https://rumble.com/vi1or5-rsbn-live.html
June 30, 2021 1:08 AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/923
- Ninjas still hard at work. Likely the finish date at the Coliseum will need to be delayed. We shall see tomorrow.
- Gun show at the Coliseum on July 9th through 12th.
AZ Audit Channel: https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds
Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/SlEiDtBXy3Q2YTAx
Workgroup & Reports: https://t.me/joinchat/rCRHiFvxtfszYTZh
AZ Audit Randy Pullen: Audit Team Evacuates TOMORROW After County Delay- Routers And Passwords Still Withheld By Maricopa County https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/az-audit-randy-pullen-audit-team-evacuates-tomorrow-county-delay-routers-passwords-still-withheld-maricopa-county/
Steve Bannon: There’s Going to Be a BIG DEVELOPMENT Coming Out of AZ in Next Couple of Days https://rumble.com/vj9fib-steve-bannon-theres-going-to-be-a-big-development-coming-out-of-az-in-next-.html
Maricopa County BOS Chairman Jack Sellers KNOWS What Is Coming https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/release-report-prepared-defend-maricopa-county-bos-chairman-jack-sellers-knows-coming/
Source https://rumble.com/vj9eif-things-are-heating-up-in-arizona-kelli-ward-reveals-details-about-the-full-.html
*For ed
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