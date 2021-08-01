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Push Back
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70 views • August 01, 2021
Governors are pushing back. Physicians are pushing back. Patriots everywhere are pushing back against the tyrannical edicts of this dystopian kleptocracy. Join us with our guest Reggie Littlejohn, Dan Wos and Keith (Swoop) Lewis as we push back!
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
http://www.danwos.com/
https://martirulli.blogspot.com/2011/02/swoops-world-blog-talk-radio-interview.html
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
http://www.danwos.com/
https://martirulli.blogspot.com/2011/02/swoops-world-blog-talk-radio-interview.html
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