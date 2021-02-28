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The Queen Says It's Selfish Not To Have Covid Jab, After All, Why Should You Be Healthy While Others Suffer Adverse Effects (Part 1) (MIRRORED)
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459 views • February 28, 2021
The Queen Says It's Selfish Not To Have Covid Jab, After All, Why Should You Be Healthy While Others Suffer Adverse Effects (Part 1) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth AT:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-26_23-24-20:b

In this video I share some experiences I have had, and subscribers have had trying to communicate with our fellow human beings re: dangers of vaccine, masks, the non-existence of Covid-19, as well as videos of those suffering side effects, Montana getting ready to deny services to those who don't get vaccinated, and a DC bill that passed allowing children 11 years old and older to get vaccinated without their parents consent, and allowing those who vaccinate to conceal it from their parents.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.

Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw

neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle.
.

neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU.
.

https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0

The Queen Gets Vaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm3ECnnLYWo

chunkymark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEccTOknXLM

Registered Nurse - tremors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUNk3lTOn2po/

Woman Having Seizures
https://rumble.com/vdt1qn-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-7.html

Nurse w/ Bells Palsy
https://rumble.com/vdt1pt-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-6.html

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/washington-d-c-bill-allows-children-11-years-and-older-to-be-vaccinated-without-parental-knowledge/

https://www.billtrack50.com/BillDetail/1096783

https://www.ktvh.com/news/montana-house-passes-one-bill-on-vaccine-exemptions-two-others-fall-short

https://www.mtpr.org/post/montana-house-rejects-two-bills-relax-immunization-requirements-moves-one-forward

LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-26_23-24-20#b
Claim ID
b699f946cb505b039c46b9ccca0fd3630159bd99
Keywords
vaccinesqueendeathsadverse reactionscoronaviruscovidbells palsy
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