© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Queen Says It's Selfish Not To Have Covid Jab, After All, Why Should You Be Healthy While Others Suffer Adverse Effects (Part 1) (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
459 views • February 28, 2021
The Queen Says It's Selfish Not To Have Covid Jab, After All, Why Should You Be Healthy While Others Suffer Adverse Effects (Part 1) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth AT:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-26_23-24-20:b
In this video I share some experiences I have had, and subscribers have had trying to communicate with our fellow human beings re: dangers of vaccine, masks, the non-existence of Covid-19, as well as videos of those suffering side effects, Montana getting ready to deny services to those who don't get vaccinated, and a DC bill that passed allowing children 11 years old and older to get vaccinated without their parents consent, and allowing those who vaccinate to conceal it from their parents.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle.
.
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU.
.
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
The Queen Gets Vaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm3ECnnLYWo
chunkymark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEccTOknXLM
Registered Nurse - tremors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUNk3lTOn2po/
Woman Having Seizures
https://rumble.com/vdt1qn-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-7.html
Nurse w/ Bells Palsy
https://rumble.com/vdt1pt-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-6.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/washington-d-c-bill-allows-children-11-years-and-older-to-be-vaccinated-without-parental-knowledge/
https://www.billtrack50.com/BillDetail/1096783
https://www.ktvh.com/news/montana-house-passes-one-bill-on-vaccine-exemptions-two-others-fall-short
https://www.mtpr.org/post/montana-house-rejects-two-bills-relax-immunization-requirements-moves-one-forward
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-26_23-24-20#b
Claim ID
b699f946cb505b039c46b9ccca0fd3630159bd99
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth AT:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-26_23-24-20:b
In this video I share some experiences I have had, and subscribers have had trying to communicate with our fellow human beings re: dangers of vaccine, masks, the non-existence of Covid-19, as well as videos of those suffering side effects, Montana getting ready to deny services to those who don't get vaccinated, and a DC bill that passed allowing children 11 years old and older to get vaccinated without their parents consent, and allowing those who vaccinate to conceal it from their parents.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle.
.
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU.
.
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
The Queen Gets Vaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm3ECnnLYWo
chunkymark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEccTOknXLM
Registered Nurse - tremors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kUNk3lTOn2po/
Woman Having Seizures
https://rumble.com/vdt1qn-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-7.html
Nurse w/ Bells Palsy
https://rumble.com/vdt1pt-covid-vaccine-adverse-effects-6.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/washington-d-c-bill-allows-children-11-years-and-older-to-be-vaccinated-without-parental-knowledge/
https://www.billtrack50.com/BillDetail/1096783
https://www.ktvh.com/news/montana-house-passes-one-bill-on-vaccine-exemptions-two-others-fall-short
https://www.mtpr.org/post/montana-house-rejects-two-bills-relax-immunization-requirements-moves-one-forward
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-26_23-24-20#b
Claim ID
b699f946cb505b039c46b9ccca0fd3630159bd99
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.