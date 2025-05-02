What’s the Real Key to Staying Spiritually Clean?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people ask, “How can I get clean?”—but the deeper question is: How do I stay clean?
In this final episode of the 3-part series from Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks Psalm 119:9–16, providing a step-by-step answer to the question that every young believer must face:
“How can a young man cleanse his way?”
Pastor Webster dives deep into Scripture to show how cleansing and lasting purity come not just from knowing the Word—but living it.
📖 Key Scriptures & Takeaways:
✅ Stop and Consider Your Ways – Haggai 1:7
🧼 Apply the Remedy – God's Word is the spiritual ointment
❤️ Seek God with Your Whole Heart – Psalm 119:10
🔒 Hide God’s Word in Your Heart – Psalm 119:11
📢 Speak and Live God’s Truth – Psalm 119:13
💰 Treasure God's Word Above Riches – Psalm 119:14
🧠 Meditate and Submit to It – Psalm 119:15–16
✝️ Cleansing through Christ’s Blood – 1 John 1:7
This message is for anyone who feels they've strayed, who wants to come back, and who desires a life of lasting purity and power through God’s Word.
📌 Don’t forget to:
👍 Like
💬 Comment
📤 Share with a young person
🔔 Subscribe for more daily devotionals from Words From The Word
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:18The Power of God's Word
00:34The Cleansing Stream
01:03Self-Reflection and Change
02:45Applying God's Word
03:30Scriptural Guidance
06:20Living by God's Word
08:24Conclusion and Final Thoughts