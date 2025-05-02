BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What’s the Real Key to Staying Spiritually Clean?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
Many people ask, “How can I get clean?”—but the deeper question is: How do I stay clean?
In this final episode of the 3-part series from Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks Psalm 119:9–16, providing a step-by-step answer to the question that every young believer must face:
“How can a young man cleanse his way?”

Pastor Webster dives deep into Scripture to show how cleansing and lasting purity come not just from knowing the Word—but living it.

📖 Key Scriptures & Takeaways:
    ✅ Stop and Consider Your Ways – Haggai 1:7
    🧼 Apply the Remedy – God's Word is the spiritual ointment
    ❤️ Seek God with Your Whole Heart – Psalm 119:10
    🔒 Hide God’s Word in Your Heart – Psalm 119:11
    📢 Speak and Live God’s Truth – Psalm 119:13
    💰 Treasure God's Word Above Riches – Psalm 119:14
    🧠 Meditate and Submit to It – Psalm 119:15–16
    ✝️ Cleansing through Christ’s Blood – 1 John 1:7

This message is for anyone who feels they've strayed, who wants to come back, and who desires a life of lasting purity and power through God’s Word.

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian podcastwalk in the lightwords from the wordpastor roderick websterhow to live purehow to stay spiritually cleanpsalm 119 9-16biblical cleansingchristian devotion for youthpurity through gods wordpsalm 119 explainedhow to obey gods wordapply gods wordbible teachings on cleansing
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:18The Power of God's Word

00:34The Cleansing Stream

01:03Self-Reflection and Change

02:45Applying God's Word

03:30Scriptural Guidance

06:20Living by God's Word

08:24Conclusion and Final Thoughts

