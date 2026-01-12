There Are Many Things You Can Do to Get Private Equity Out of Your Life





The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts

Jan 11, 2026

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/solarireport





"Private Equity: See the Game, Change the Game with Tiffany Cianci"





In November 2024, entrepreneur and former franchisee Tiffany Cianci was a Solari Hero of the Week for her valiant pushback against private equity lawfare that has cost her and her family dearly. Since a private equity firm terminated her children’s gym franchise in 2022, Cianci has become a public speaker and small business advocate helping policymakers and citizens understand private equity’s “systematic strip-mining of the American middle class.”





In Solari’s first interview of 2026, Cianci joins me to draw back the curtain on the wider private equity “game,” with the aim of improving our subscribers’ ability to navigate products, services, and business and investment relationships in an increasingly fraught-with-risk environment.





We start by discussing the growth of private equity (including the public policies that have encouraged its explosion), the largest players, the role of endowments like Harvard and Yale, private equity’s extraction business model and tactics, and shenanigans related to how private equity returns are calculated and reported. We also take a look at the wide range of sectors affected by private equity’s incursions—including health care, nursing homes, autism services, veterinary services, insurance, sports, retail, and media—and bring the situation up to date with a look at actions taken by the Trump administration, such as giving the private equity industry access to our 401(k) retirement funds.





The private equity invasion may be widespread, but, as Cianci and I conclude, there is still much we can do—as employees, parents, alumni, investors, pension fund beneficiaries, and voters—to demand accountability and push back against destructive and even criminal business models. Step one is to protect your time, health, finances, and savings from businesses that extract from you and yours rather than add the value that supports a free and inspired life.





As a reminder, be sure (if you have not already done so) to read our Plunder report, which provides additional details that will help you recognize and navigate the havoc created when too many investment interests use our pension funds and taxpayer resources to build billionaires instead of building wealth.





Full Report: https://solari.com/private-equity-see-the-game-change-the-game-with-tiffany-cianci/





Subscribe to shop.solari.com

How this was made

Auto-dubbed

Audio tracks for some languages were automatically generated. Learn more