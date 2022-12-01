⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Pperation in Ukraine - 1300, December 1, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(1 December 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive actions of Russian troops, the settlement of Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been completely liberated. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, and five armoured fighting vehicles have been destroyed.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy's attempt to attack in the direction of the settlement of Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) was thwarted by preemptive artillery fire, heavy flamethrower systems, and army aviation strikes. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, six tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, and four cars were destroyed.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, a company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit by fire in the area of Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, artillery fire and army aviation strikes foiled the enemy's attempt to attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy's losses during the day in this direction amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, and four armoured fighting vehicles.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU units unsuccessfully tried to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the areas of the settlements of Novomikhailovka and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of the fire damage and actions of the Russian troops, all counterattacks were repulsed. The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions. More than 30 Ukrainian personnel, four armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were eliminated.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery annihilated three points of temporary deployment of units of foreign mercenaries close to Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 85 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 162 districts.





💥During the counter-battery fighting close to Orekhovatka (Donetsk People's Republic), an American HIMARS MLRS launcher with ammunition and crew was engaged. Two AN/TPQ-37 American counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed near Krivaya Luka and Markovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Three stores of rocket and artillery weaponry and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the areas of Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





💥Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the day in the areas of Zhitlovka, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and the city of Donetsk. Moreover, eight HIMARS and Olkha MLRS were intercepted in the areas of Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Zeleny Gai, and Zhdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊In total, 334 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,592 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 air defence missile systems, 6,930 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 905 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,642 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,431 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.