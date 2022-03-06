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Blinken says NATO countries have "green light" to send fighter jets to Ukraine
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90 views • March 06, 2022
From CBS News Face the Nation - Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is considering replacing Polish fighter jets if the Polish government decides to send aircraft to Ukraine.
A bit of a disclaimer - since posting this video Poland has refuted Tony Blinken calling his announcement "fake news". If anything this video goes to show the extent that the ruling elite will go to get what THEY want at the cost of endangering every life not in this country but the world.
A bit of a disclaimer - since posting this video Poland has refuted Tony Blinken calling his announcement "fake news". If anything this video goes to show the extent that the ruling elite will go to get what THEY want at the cost of endangering every life not in this country but the world.
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