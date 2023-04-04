Protect Our Children | Mark Levin Show

Protect Our Children

The devastating school shooting in Nashville has focused our nation on how best to protect our children and our schools. The Left, once again, is spewing their same mantra: We need better laws and we need to ban “Weapons of War”.





Mark says their answer isn’t the answer. Instead of taking guns away, the sane and proper response is to fortify our schools with well-trained security personnel.

https://get.blazetv.com/levin/



