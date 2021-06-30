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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. "Surfside; Waves of War?" June 28. WOW!!
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90 views • June 30, 2021
A Power-packed truth-telling Program, with special guest, Joe Olson, an encyclopedia of historical facts. It's getting very serious, folks. You need to be informed, and armed for the near future, bro's.
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Just in, Donald Rumsfeld died today. One down - many more need to go..ASAP.
Watch, learn and share....
...OH, .. that Surfside Condo came down in a controlled demolition, like WTC Bldg 7.
<><><><><><>
Just in, Donald Rumsfeld died today. One down - many more need to go..ASAP.
Watch, learn and share....
...OH, .. that Surfside Condo came down in a controlled demolition, like WTC Bldg 7.
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