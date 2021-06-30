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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. "Surfside; Waves of War?" June 28. WOW!!
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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90 views • June 30, 2021
A Power-packed truth-telling Program, with special guest, Joe Olson, an encyclopedia of historical facts. It's getting very serious, folks. You need to be informed, and armed for the near future, bro's.
<><><><><><>
Just in, Donald Rumsfeld died today. One down - many more need to go..ASAP.
Watch, learn and share....
...OH, .. that Surfside Condo came down in a controlled demolition, like WTC Bldg 7.
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scott bennettbritishdonald grahnjim fetzerhealth and medicinepolitics and current eventschauvinblack seajoe olson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy