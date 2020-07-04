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Hardin-Simmons University is NO Friend of Christ
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7 views • July 04, 2020
https://youtu.be/aYskKxGlefE
https://youtu.be/8J68p5l-gjQ
https://youtu.be/jh78yd3m0do
To the staff at Hardin-Simmons University. You have betrayed the Lord. You are persecuting the saints. You side with Black Lives Matter who loot , murder black and white people, burn down cities, kill police. You have elevated sexual perversion and communist ideologies which are attempting to overthrow the United States government. REPENT.
https://youtu.be/8J68p5l-gjQ
https://youtu.be/jh78yd3m0do
To the staff at Hardin-Simmons University. You have betrayed the Lord. You are persecuting the saints. You side with Black Lives Matter who loot , murder black and white people, burn down cities, kill police. You have elevated sexual perversion and communist ideologies which are attempting to overthrow the United States government. REPENT.
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