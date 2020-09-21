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Biden and Obama’s 2016 Remarks on SCOTUS Exposes Them for the Frauds They Truly Are
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35 views • September 21, 2020
Biden and Obama’s 2016 Remarks on SCOTUS Exposes Them for the Frauds They Truly Are
how the times have changed now that president Trump has the seat to fill
demonrats still liars
how the times have changed now that president Trump has the seat to fill
demonrats still liars
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