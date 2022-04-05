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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - English Full Text - 19:45 mil-time, April 4, 2022
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500 views • April 05, 2022
Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (video) April 4, 2022
Full Text:
Units of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic have continued their offensive against units of 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, having advanced 2 kilometres and blockading Novotoshkovskoe, Borovskoe and Metelkino.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation strike at the assets of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.
✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical aviation hit 17 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among them: 2 command posts and communication hubs, 2 ammunition depots and 1 fuel depot, as well as 11 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.
💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Severodonetsk.
📊In total, 125 Ukrainian aircraft and 91 helicopters, 394 unmanned aerial vehicles, 226 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,948 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 212 multiple launch rocket systems, 838 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,842 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
Full Text:
Units of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic have continued their offensive against units of 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, having advanced 2 kilometres and blockading Novotoshkovskoe, Borovskoe and Metelkino.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation strike at the assets of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.
✈️💥During the day, operational-tactical aviation hit 17 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among them: 2 command posts and communication hubs, 2 ammunition depots and 1 fuel depot, as well as 11 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.
💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Severodonetsk.
📊In total, 125 Ukrainian aircraft and 91 helicopters, 394 unmanned aerial vehicles, 226 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,948 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 212 multiple launch rocket systems, 838 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,842 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
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