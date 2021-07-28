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Call: Look Who Has Made His Way to the 2021 Summer Olympics! [26.07.2021]
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90 views • July 28, 2021
Cloudlounger - 15 hours ago (edited)_
This is really creepy since a lot of America's gymnasts have been sexually-assaulted over the years, see Michigan State University, United States OLYMPICS Committee, etc. 'They' are all pretty freakin-VILE!
21,774 Views jul 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
87.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rb582YliOxo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
This is really creepy since a lot of America's gymnasts have been sexually-assaulted over the years, see Michigan State University, United States OLYMPICS Committee, etc. 'They' are all pretty freakin-VILE!
21,774 Views jul 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
87.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rb582YliOxo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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