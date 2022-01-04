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Gerald Celente: Trends in the New Live [04.01.2022]
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11 views • January 05, 2022
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What's Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
15,195 views Streamed live 19 hours ago
Gerald Celente
155K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PrkA8LWx8fE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
15,195 views Streamed live 19 hours ago
Gerald Celente
155K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PrkA8LWx8fE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
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