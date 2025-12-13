BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Democrats Double Down on Afghan Terrorist Guardsman Murder: "An Accident"?!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
360 followers
0
16 views • 1 day ago

The left is calling the point-blank execution of a Guardsman an "accident," and that's just the tip of the iceberg. This rant exposes the stunning hypocrisy of the Blue Team who seem to invent excuses for actual murderers while aggressively prosecuting political opponents.


In this video, we discuss:


The Afghan terrorist who drove thousands of miles to execute a Guardsman—and the establishment calling it an "oopsie."


The revolving door of justice: Decarlos Brown Jr. (32 arrests), Lawrence Reed (72 arrests), and Alexander Dickey (40 priors) and the victims they left behind.


How actual violent felonies are dismissed as "accidents" while the justice system stretches an expired misdemeanor into 34 "felonies" for Donald Trump.


The double standard on January 6th ("Insurrection!") vs. Antifa/BLM riots ("Peaceful Protests").


Why defending these criminals and calling murder an "accident" is the ultimate sign of malevolence.


Is this truly about justice, or is it about protecting the 'Blue Team' at all costs? Watch and decide.


#DemocratHypocrisy #CrimeWave #GuardsmanMurder #TrumpIndictment #Jan6 #justicesystem


