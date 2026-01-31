The Hidden Economic War Goes Public at Davos | Susan Kokinda

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Susan Kokinda, founding member and spokesperson for Promethean Action, joins the program for a timely and thought-provoking discussion on the deeper economic vision driving current geopolitical shifts.

Kokinda explains Promethean Action’s view that the Trump administration’s true objective is not capitalism or socialism, but a return to an American economic system — an America-first, people-first economy rooted in the principles the country was founded on. She outlines how this framework was once widely understood in early U.S. history, long before modern financial globalism reshaped economic policy.

We also dive into the strategies, power plays, and leverage being used in today’s high-stakes global economic and geopolitical chessboard, examining how nations compete, cooperate, and collide as the existing system strains under its own contradictions.

To learn more and follow her work, visit at https://PrometheanAction.com

