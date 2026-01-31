BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hidden Economic War Goes Public at Davos | Susan Kokinda
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
719 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 23 hours ago

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Kimchi One from Brightcore

– Health Starts in the Gut Get 25% off

– Use Code: SARAH at https://mybrightcore.com/sarah Or call (888) 495-8092 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

See the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at

https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at

https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%:

https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Susan Kokinda, founding member and spokesperson for Promethean Action, joins the program for a timely and thought-provoking discussion on the deeper economic vision driving current geopolitical shifts.

-

Kokinda explains Promethean Action’s view that the Trump administration’s true objective is not capitalism or socialism, but a return to an American economic system — an America-first, people-first economy rooted in the principles the country was founded on. She outlines how this framework was once widely understood in early U.S. history, long before modern financial globalism reshaped economic policy.

-

We also dive into the strategies, power plays, and leverage being used in today’s high-stakes global economic and geopolitical chessboard, examining how nations compete, cooperate, and collide as the existing system strains under its own contradictions.

-

To learn more and follow her work, visit at https://PrometheanAction.com

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
warhiddeneconomic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The new rules of protein: Rethinking nutrition for lifelong strength

The new rules of protein: Rethinking nutrition for lifelong strength

Willow Tohi
Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID&#8217;s Failed Playbook

Nipah Alarms Ignite as Globalist Systems Echo COVID’s Failed Playbook

Morgan S. Verity
Empower Your Health: Natural Strategies to Nourish and Protect Your Pancreas

Empower Your Health: Natural Strategies to Nourish and Protect Your Pancreas

Coco Somers
Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Pepper spray exposure: A severe respiratory hazard with lasting consequences

Patrick Lewis
The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

The science-backed case for exclusive breastfeeding: Why the first six months matter

Belle Carter
Beyond the fog: How gut health and lifestyle hold the key to reclaiming mental clarity

Beyond the fog: How gut health and lifestyle hold the key to reclaiming mental clarity

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy