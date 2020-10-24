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Psi Science: Psychokinesis
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84 views • October 24, 2020
One of the most well-researched and fascinating branches of psi science is active-psi or Psychokinesis (PK). Also known as Telekinesis and mind over matter, PK is the ability to mentally influence a physical system or object. The most common method to test for active-psi is to isolate a volunteer from a target such as an inanimate object or a random system like a coin toss, dice roll or radioactive decay, then see if the person can mentally influence the target in a repeatable manner.
Some particularly gifted people have even been able to elicit measurable and repeatable PK effects under laboratory conditions. Russian psychic Nina Kulagina stunned Western scientists in 1968 by moving a multitude of stationary objects using her mind including matches, bread, bowls, cigar tubes, and salt shakers. She was also able stop or alter the course of objects already in motion, make mental impressions on film, and speed up or stop a frog’s heart! Ingo Swann, a New York psychic can change the temperature of objects near him and affect the magnetic field of a magnetometer. In 2001 University of Arizona psychology professor Gary Schwartz conducted a large-scale spoon-bending experiment with his students resulting in over 60 bent forks and spoons!
The following presentation Psi Science: Psychokinesis was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Some particularly gifted people have even been able to elicit measurable and repeatable PK effects under laboratory conditions. Russian psychic Nina Kulagina stunned Western scientists in 1968 by moving a multitude of stationary objects using her mind including matches, bread, bowls, cigar tubes, and salt shakers. She was also able stop or alter the course of objects already in motion, make mental impressions on film, and speed up or stop a frog’s heart! Ingo Swann, a New York psychic can change the temperature of objects near him and affect the magnetic field of a magnetometer. In 2001 University of Arizona psychology professor Gary Schwartz conducted a large-scale spoon-bending experiment with his students resulting in over 60 bent forks and spoons!
The following presentation Psi Science: Psychokinesis was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available from Lulu and Amazon:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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