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Pelosi and Chi-Com Controlled Dems Seek Control of U.S. Nuke Codes
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90 views • February 25, 2021
In a move the neuter another one of our American president's power in office, politicians move to remove the nuclear button from Biden out of fear of the future, and inevitability of Biden's perish.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=603814020e9c081b4579bb3b
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=603814020e9c081b4579bb3b
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