Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 9

▪️The AFU once again tried to attack Moscow with drones.

The aerospace defence forces repelled the attack by destroying two aircraft over the territory of the region.

▪️Daily shelling of border settlements in Belgorod Region continues.

As a result of artillery strikes by the AFU, one person was killed and five others were injured.

▪️In the Bakhmut sector, fierce fighting for the control at the Klishchiivka-Andriivka line continues.

Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Russian troops continue to hold their positions in the destroyed villages.

▪️he AFU’s artillery has once again struck the territories of the Donetsk agglomeration with cluster munitions.

As a result of the barbaric shelling, three people were killed, including a four-year-old girl. Four more people were injured.

▪️ In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made another attempt to storm Urozhaine.

Having lost all their armored vehicles, the AFU units are trying to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of the village under heavy fire from Russian artillery.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU attacked east of Robotyne after a powerful artillery preparation.

As a result of the battle, the enemy managed to occupy a stronghold previously located in the "grey" zone.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian artillery increased the intensity of strikes on rear areas.

Four people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the shelling of residential buildings in the village of Trudove.





Source @rybar