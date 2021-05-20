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Q&A with James Lyons Weiler & Jessica Rose
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65 views • May 20, 2021
This is the Q&A portion of VCC’s interview with James Lyons Weiler and Jessica Rose on their powerful research findings and rich discussion regarding COVID-19 Vaccine and Spike Protein Dangers.
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To support independent research, IPAK has established the Joshua Kuntz Research Fellowship
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
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Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
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Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray: https://sanotize.com/press-releases/
To support independent research, IPAK has established the Joshua Kuntz Research Fellowship
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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