George Galloway: US Navy is 'obsolete' and 'limping' away from Iran

One US carrier is limping home after a "suspicious fire," the USS Abraham Lincoln has left the theater, and the remaining two carriers are stationed over 700 kilometers away — with no American warships within striking range of Iran, British journalist and former MP George Galloway stated.

👉 He also noted that this suspiciously correlates with earlier statements by the US Central Command claiming that all of Iran's missile launchers and drones had been destroyed.

He further recalled that a year earlier, Donald Trump threatened to sue those who claimed the US failed to destroy Iran's nuclear stockpile during Operation Hammer. And now, Trump is again stating that the US is "determined to destroy it."

💬 "This is a war based on a pack of lies," the journalist concluded.

Adding:

Iran war chewing through US Tomahawk stockpiles faster than they can be built

The Iran conflict is burning through US Tomahawk cruise missiles at a pace production simply can’t keep up with.

Military analyst Harrison Kass wrote in 'The National Interest' that the intense use of Tomahawks shows both their effectiveness and a growing problem for Washington: replacing them is slow and difficult.

💬 "At present, it takes 24 months to make each Tomahawk missile - and the United States has burned through them at an astonishing clip in Iran, with potential consequences elsewhere in the world," he wrote.

In just three days of Operation Epic Fury, the US Navy reportedly launched nearly 400 Tomahawks — roughly 10% of the combat-ready US arsenal. In other words, Washington burned through more missiles in 72 hours than US factories have produced in the last five years.





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