⚡️ BREAKING: MOSCOW UNDER ATTACK - A Shooting in the "Crocus City Hall" Concert Hall, after which a Fire Broke Out

⚡️ BREAKING: MOSCOW UNDER ATTACK
Russian media reports that there was a shooting in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall, after which a fire broke out.
Evacuation is underway, and according to unofficial information, 35 people were wounded and at least 12 were killed.
At least three people in camouflage uniforms opened fire, reports the correspondent of RIA Novosti.
