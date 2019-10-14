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Martin Pall talks about 5G and microwave effects on biology
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78 views • October 14, 2019
Martin Pall talks about 5G and microwave effects on biology
as well as the industry fraud, autism, heart problems, brain injuries and more
some more info:
about calciume gates and radiation - https://bit.ly/2KbEG9q
about autism and radiation - https://bit.ly/30SzHjO
about safety guidelines fraud - https://bit.ly/2wrMZGg
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
as well as the industry fraud, autism, heart problems, brain injuries and more
some more info:
about calciume gates and radiation - https://bit.ly/2KbEG9q
about autism and radiation - https://bit.ly/30SzHjO
about safety guidelines fraud - https://bit.ly/2wrMZGg
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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