Trump calls on 'ALL NATIONS' to support sanctions on Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump calls on 'ALL NATIONS' to support sanctions he placed on Iran
Day after announcing lifting sanctions on Syria
Wouldn't this ruin nuclear negotiations with Tehran???
Adding:
All rise as Trump and MbS walk shoulder to shoulder to kick off Gulf-US Summit.
Gulf-US Summit opened with a verse from the Quran.