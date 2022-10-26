Ukraine Update Oct 26, 2022

⚡️ SITREP
💥 In the Kupyansk direction, an enemy battalion tactical group attacked the positions of the Russian forces on a narrow front towards Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).
◻️ The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralized by Russian artillery fire that drove the enemy back to initial positions.
◻️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and two pickups have been eliminated.
💥 In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian forces have eliminated over 120 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, three pickups and one motor vehicle.
💥 In the Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, two enemy company tactical groups unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Russian forces towards Ishchenka and Bruskinskoye (Kherson region).
◻️ All the attacks have been repelled.
◻️ Up to 130 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles and 11 motor vehicles have been eliminated.
💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 4 AFU command posts near Novoye, Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Olenovka (Nikolayev region).
◻️ The list of the neutralized targets also includes: a heliport near Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), 68 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 182 areas.
◻️ 2 AFU armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zelyony Gai (Nikolayev region).
💥 Operational-tactical aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kaluga (Nikolayev region).
💥 Air defense facilities have destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Oborotnovka, Kalinovka, Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kolodeznoye (Kharkov region), Sadok, Aleksandrovka, Krinichanka, Kucherskoye (Kherson region) and Energodar (Zaporozhye region).
◻️ Moreover, 7 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Smerch MLRS have been shot down near Klapaya, Otradokamenka, Vesyoloye (Kherson region), Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as three U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles near Petrovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Antonovka (Kherson region).
- Russian Defense Ministry
