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Public Health from the 1400's to the Myth of Masks -- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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50 views • November 01, 2020
Dr Tenpenny presents "They are coming after YOU" on the Health Freedom Expo.
Source of video: https://disseminate.tv/v/miIS4g
See the detailed history of public health from the 1400s, through our current public health pandemic measures, and all the way up to Dr. Tenpenny's extensive presentation of the current "Myth of Masks" 90 minutes PACKED with information. Visit Dr. Tenpenny's presentations at https://disseminate.tv
Source of video: https://disseminate.tv/v/miIS4g
See the detailed history of public health from the 1400s, through our current public health pandemic measures, and all the way up to Dr. Tenpenny's extensive presentation of the current "Myth of Masks" 90 minutes PACKED with information. Visit Dr. Tenpenny's presentations at https://disseminate.tv
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