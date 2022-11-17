Create New Account
Changing Climate, Geoengineering and Weather Modification
In this 30-minute video, Prof. Mark Skidmore discussed both natural and man-made causes of “climate change.”  He also examined weather modification and geoengineering techniques and their applications worldwide.

Dr. Skidmore is a Professor of Economics at Michigan State University. His research covers topics in public finance, regional economics, and the economics of natural disasters

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/16/climate-geoengineering-weather-modification/

