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Chaumont & Chasseral - Wanderung am Schweizer Wolkenmeer
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13 views • May 10, 2022
Vom November 2020: "Ein Tag auf den Höhen des Schweizer Jura-Gebirges: die zwei Nachbarn Chaumont (ob Neuchâtel/Neuenburg) und Chasseral im Berner Jura fast daneben. Ein fluffig-flockiger Ausflug über dem Wolkenmeer..."
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Lizenzfreie Musik (danke!):
- "Gaiety in the Golden Age" - Aaron Kenny
- "A brillant idea" - Dag Reinbott (terrasound.de)
- "Ipanema Daydream" - Bird Creek
Musik in diesem Video
Mehr erfahren
Mit YouTube Premium ohne Anzeigen anhören
Titel
Gaiety in the Golden Age
Interpret
Aaron Kenny
Album
Gaiety in the Golden Age
Lizenziert an YouTube durch
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc. und 1 musikalische Verwertungsgesellschaften
Titel
Ipanema Daydream
Interpret
Bird Creek
Album
Ipanema Daydream
Lizenziert an YouTube durch
YouTube Audio Library
Keywords
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