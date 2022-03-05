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Here we go again. Brainwashing the sheeple about the BOMB. Duck and Cover from 1952.
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30 views • March 05, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Time to frighten the entire world with more Nuclear Bomb BS. This is from 1952. I cannot believe that they are going to recycle the Nuke scares that went on from the 50s trough the 80s. And you have to know to make Russia look like the bad guy they will do it. The sheeple will of course fall for this hook, line and sinker. Spare me. History repeats itself...because they keep fooling new generations with the old crap updated, remade and out it goes again.
Source: Jim Crenshaw's archives. I dug this one out of the safe.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2jCLGp6yxhM/
Time to frighten the entire world with more Nuclear Bomb BS. This is from 1952. I cannot believe that they are going to recycle the Nuke scares that went on from the 50s trough the 80s. And you have to know to make Russia look like the bad guy they will do it. The sheeple will of course fall for this hook, line and sinker. Spare me. History repeats itself...because they keep fooling new generations with the old crap updated, remade and out it goes again.
Source: Jim Crenshaw's archives. I dug this one out of the safe.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/x2jCLGp6yxhM/
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