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Vaccines Are Coming, But Will The Authoritarianism Stop? Breaking On The Daily #29
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63 views • November 30, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/mb1Qt
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Timestamps:
0:00 Vaccines Are Submitted for FDA Approval, Authoritarian Rhetoric Continues
6:35 Democrat’s House Majority in Jeopardy in 2022
12:49 House Repubs Call for NJ Dem Censure
17:25 Woke Companies Support Forced Labor
19:54 Iran Story Repeats Itself
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#Covid19 #Iran #Authoritarian #Politics
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/z3l3Q
https://archive.vn/IlOiU
https://archive.vn/EpLb2
https://archive.vn/novmz
https://archive.vn/ugbTP
Timestamps:
0:00 Vaccines Are Submitted for FDA Approval, Authoritarian Rhetoric Continues
6:35 Democrat’s House Majority in Jeopardy in 2022
12:49 House Repubs Call for NJ Dem Censure
17:25 Woke Companies Support Forced Labor
19:54 Iran Story Repeats Itself
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Covid19 #Iran #Authoritarian #Politics
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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