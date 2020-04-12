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The Corona Virus Heist Rap Song
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63 views • April 12, 2020
I made this to shed some light on this scam. It’s the biggest heist of wealth in the history of the world. Yes there’s a virus but actually there are two and the bigger and more deadly one includes “the bankers, politicians and powers that be”! Wake Up America!!!!
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