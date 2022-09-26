Podcast 4, The Saturnisation of Islam. (The Left Hand Path)

A look at how traditional Islam has been divided and weakened over the centuries to make way for the globalisation project, built upon usury. Taken from the book ‘The Left Hand Path’ by B R Taylor, 2019. Intro music : The New Order by Aaron Kenny, taken from Youtube audio library. music 1 : Desert caravan by Aaron Kenny, taken from Youtube audio library. music 2 : Casablanca caravan by Chris Haugen, taken from Youtube audio library. End music : Mirage by Chris Haugen, taken from Youtube audio library. Book link : www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 Website : www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com