Escape 2042 - The Truth Defenders (2013, Mega Drive)

Escape 2042 - The Truth Defenders is a puzzle platformer developed and published by French company OrionSoft. It was initially released on cartridge and later as a download. It also came out for Dreamcast, Gmae Boy, Jaguar, Atari STe, PC and Linux,

The story is ... peculiar:

"In the year 2042, a socialist government is in power, but nobody had foreseen progressive dictatorship that settled in. The elites of the government hid behind a sham democracy, disconnected from the life the people were leading, and acted solely in their own interests.

The regime considered the dissidents as conspiracy theorists, treated them like terrorists and locked them away in highly-secured prisons, to prevent them from telling the people the truth about the manipulating medias accomplice of the government power. "

You play an engineer called Shun (or Eris, depended on the version), who has been imprisoned for sharing the truth. You have been brought to the high-security prison Bulor 24, and you need to escape to inform the public.

The game is similar to titles like Impossible mission of Zillion. You have got an inventory where you collect items like keycards and grenades. You can throw grenades to kill enemies. The game switches between different rooms. If you leave a room and return, the room will be reset. If you die, you respawn at the door from which you entered. The room will be reset and you will have all items you had when entering the room. Each room is filled with dangers like cameras, energy barriers, enemies, spikes etc. If you get shot or touch any danger, you get killed, but you have infinite lives. There are computer terminals which deactivate and/or activate barriers or make blcks appear, and you often need to find out the order of using them to get where you need to go next. There are also trampolins on which can bounce to reach places beyond your jumping height.