The Divine Plan - The 3 Families of God

This key of rightly dividing will keep us from falling into the common belief that every part of the bible is to be interpreted directly as referring to the Church which is His body; or as pertaining to every person at every stage in history. While the Word of God is written FOR all persons, and FOR all time, yet, it is true that not every part of it is addressed TO all persons or ABOUT all persons IN all time. If a passage speaks of the "kingdom of heaven," or "Israel," or "Jerusalem," we must not interpret it as the "church which is His body."

This study will focus and place emphasis on the distinct and separate callings, spheres, and dispensations that run throughout the Word of God, namely;

1. The Earth - Two dimensional inheritance with "Terrestrial" bodies in resurrection.

2. The New Jerusalem - Three dimensional inheritance with "Celestial" bodies in resurrection. In the case of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and those who follow in their steps, the heavenly Jerusalem is seen to be in the nature of a reward, consequent upon their overcoming faith, associated with ‘the better hope’ and ‘the better resurrection’, but it must be remembered that what may be the ‘prize’ of one calling, may be the unconditional ‘hope’ of another, and in order to appreciate this, see HOPE and The Prize.

3. Far Above All Heavens - The fourth dimension with bodies fashioned like unto His glorious body.

3. Far Above All Heavens - The fourth dimension with bodies fashioned like unto His glorious body.