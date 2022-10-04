Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reports from Under the Desk - Deep Fakes, Mind Control and a Spirit of Deception
366 views
channel image
Heart of the Tribes
Published 2 months ago |

Please join Chelle for a special report on current events involving Deceiving the Masses.  All the links for articles will be posted after the presentation. 

10.3.22  

Roger Stone Claims Video of Him Calling for Violence Is a ‘Deep Fake’ (thedailybeast.com) Masters of Deceit: The U.S Government’s Propaganda of Fear, Mind Control and Brain Warfare - Global ResearchGlobal Research - Centre for Research on Globalization From mind control, brainwashing and monsters — theories claim Stranger Things happened in REAL LIFE in a secret government project | The Sun Deepfake Bruce Willis may be the next Hollywood star, and he’s OK with that | Ars Technica  

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjR1_PC-bj6AhWdGlkFHfX7BZEQwqsBegQIBRAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DiyiOVUbsPcM&usg=AOvVaw0z5rKLxC8b1MyDIovzXmW3 

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwjR1_PC-bj6AhWdGlkFHfX7BZEQwqsBegQIBBAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Dp7-B8S734T4&usg=AOvVaw3jIf5V03KFsHdx_brftYC1 

https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Keywords
lieshollywoodreportmind controltruthgovernmentbrainwashdeceitdeep fakesheart of the tribereports from under the deskspirit of deception

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket