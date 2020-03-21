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THE TRUTH BEHIND CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH LIVE WITH DAVID ICKE (MIRRORED)
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742 views • March 21, 2020
THE TRUTH BEHIND CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH LIVE WITH DAVID ICKE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel London Real at:-
https://youtu.be/9n1lJks00Zo
CRYPTO EVENT - 5 Coins To $5 Million: https://londonreal.tv/5/
SPEAK TO INSPIRE - Open Now: https://londonreal.tv/inspire/
2020 SUMMIT TICKETS: https://londonreal.tv/summit/
NEW MASTERCLASS EACH WEEK: http://londonreal.tv/masterclass-yt
LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest
David Icke, is an English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a "full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world."
He is the author of over 21 books and 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.
David joins us today to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, the looming global economic crash & why the CORONAVIRUS is taking a toll on countries such as China, Italy & Spain.
FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes
SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal
London Real Academy:
BUSINESS ACCELERATOR: https://londonreal.tv/biz
LIFE ACCELERATOR: https://londonreal.tv/life
BROADCAST YOURSELF: https://londonreal.tv/by
SPEAK TO INSPIRE: https://londonreal.tv/inspire
TRIBE: Join a community of high-achievers on a mission to transform themselves and the world! https://londonreal.tv/tribe
#LondonReal #Motivation #TransformYourself
Mirrored from YouTube channel London Real at:-
https://youtu.be/9n1lJks00Zo
CRYPTO EVENT - 5 Coins To $5 Million: https://londonreal.tv/5/
SPEAK TO INSPIRE - Open Now: https://londonreal.tv/inspire/
2020 SUMMIT TICKETS: https://londonreal.tv/summit/
NEW MASTERCLASS EACH WEEK: http://londonreal.tv/masterclass-yt
LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest
David Icke, is an English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a "full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world."
He is the author of over 21 books and 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.
David joins us today to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, the looming global economic crash & why the CORONAVIRUS is taking a toll on countries such as China, Italy & Spain.
FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes
SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal
London Real Academy:
BUSINESS ACCELERATOR: https://londonreal.tv/biz
LIFE ACCELERATOR: https://londonreal.tv/life
BROADCAST YOURSELF: https://londonreal.tv/by
SPEAK TO INSPIRE: https://londonreal.tv/inspire
TRIBE: Join a community of high-achievers on a mission to transform themselves and the world! https://londonreal.tv/tribe
#LondonReal #Motivation #TransformYourself
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