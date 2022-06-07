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Babylon is fallen: SDA worldliness and apostasy
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22 views • June 07, 2022
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Credits to a brother who has seen the light of day regarding the SDA church and its apostasy. Thank you friend for exposing the fallen state of the SDA.
This video exposes the apostasy of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA). The SDA is in Babylon and is part of the Laodicean era of the church and is in apostasy.
The following evidence point to the SDA's falling away from the truth:
1. The SDA church once kept the statement of faith established by the pioneers in the mid-19th century; however, today's SDA General Conference has changed the statement of faith and of beliefs. Why?
2. The SDA also uses the NIV, created by the Roman church, which has taken out Bible verses in this Bible version, rather than reading the King James version of the Bible, which they once read.
3. The SDA once preached the Godhead but now preaches the trinity doctrine.
4. The SDA keeps pagan festivals including Christmas and Easter
5. The SDA has embraced worldliness including homosexual marriages (e.g. in Loma Linda).
6. Some of the SDA churches in Samoa observe Sunday, the first day of the week, which is kept by pagan Christianity and sun-worshipers in honor of the sun god Mithra, rather than the Most High's seventh-day Sabbath which the Creator asks us to remember!
7. The SDA also represents the image of the Vatican beast of church and state by being a 501c3-government registered organization. The SDA is connected with the US government in the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is linked directly with the Vatican.
Accordingly, the SDA WILL HAVE TO COMPLY WITH SUNDAY LAWS IMPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT unless they give up their tax free status and pay back BILLIONS of dollars in unpaid taxes to the government.
8. The SDA hymnal now includes song dedicated to Mary!
9. Veteran SDA ministers has openly said from the pulpit that the god of islam is the same as the our Loving Creator of the Universe!
This is what Christ says to last era of His church prior to His return in Revelation 3:14-21:
And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.
Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see. As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent. Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.
In brotherly love, to all SDA members, please GET OUT of Babylon and your church’s apostasy by getting out of the SDA (Revelation 18:1-4).
May the peace of Christ be upon you!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who has seen the light of day regarding the SDA church and its apostasy. Thank you friend for exposing the fallen state of the SDA.
This video exposes the apostasy of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA). The SDA is in Babylon and is part of the Laodicean era of the church and is in apostasy.
The following evidence point to the SDA's falling away from the truth:
1. The SDA church once kept the statement of faith established by the pioneers in the mid-19th century; however, today's SDA General Conference has changed the statement of faith and of beliefs. Why?
2. The SDA also uses the NIV, created by the Roman church, which has taken out Bible verses in this Bible version, rather than reading the King James version of the Bible, which they once read.
3. The SDA once preached the Godhead but now preaches the trinity doctrine.
4. The SDA keeps pagan festivals including Christmas and Easter
5. The SDA has embraced worldliness including homosexual marriages (e.g. in Loma Linda).
6. Some of the SDA churches in Samoa observe Sunday, the first day of the week, which is kept by pagan Christianity and sun-worshipers in honor of the sun god Mithra, rather than the Most High's seventh-day Sabbath which the Creator asks us to remember!
7. The SDA also represents the image of the Vatican beast of church and state by being a 501c3-government registered organization. The SDA is connected with the US government in the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is linked directly with the Vatican.
Accordingly, the SDA WILL HAVE TO COMPLY WITH SUNDAY LAWS IMPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT unless they give up their tax free status and pay back BILLIONS of dollars in unpaid taxes to the government.
8. The SDA hymnal now includes song dedicated to Mary!
9. Veteran SDA ministers has openly said from the pulpit that the god of islam is the same as the our Loving Creator of the Universe!
This is what Christ says to last era of His church prior to His return in Revelation 3:14-21:
And unto the angel of the church of the Laodiceans write; These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the beginning of the creation of God; I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.
Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see. As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent. Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.
In brotherly love, to all SDA members, please GET OUT of Babylon and your church’s apostasy by getting out of the SDA (Revelation 18:1-4).
May the peace of Christ be upon you!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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