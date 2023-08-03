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BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X LEAVES ITS RED IRON OXIDE DUST OVER MISSOURI / RED PX AGAIN EUROPE / READ👇
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233 views • August 03, 2023

Brandon cory Nagley


August 2, 2023


MISSOURI SKIES TURN APOCALYPTIC RED FROM RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM EARTHS TWIN SUN BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X-THE BIBLICAL DESTROYER-THE BIBLICAL FIERY RED DRAGON ( EARTHS TWIN SUN THE BROWN DWARF STAR)/ RED PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY CAUGHT BY ME AGAIN LAST NIGHT OVER GERMANY SKY CAMERAS-THUS WHY SKIES ARE TURNING RED-THE COUNTDOWN CLOCK NOW TICKS-LOVE THOSE YOU LOVE BY "ACTIONS" NOT JUST PHONY WORDS!!! FORGIVE ALL WHO HURT YOU AS GOD COMMANDED TO LOVE+FORGIVE-COME TO CHRIST JESUS (YESHUA) WHILE YOU HAVE TIME/READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 8/2/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new pictures caught by me on a lake brombach sky camera over Germany of the large red planet x-biblical wormwood system body seen by me yesterday as you'll see in a few pictures. You'll see also amazing footage out of missouri credited to (TAOwens Tornadoes) YouTube channel that did an amazing timelapse of his skies turning apocalyptic red around a few days back. The skies turning red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT..... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.


credited videos BELOW-

 (TAOwens Tornadoes) - red skies Missouri USA few days back- • 7/24/2023 Maryville, MO - Intense Mam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjAzXTJy17s


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGggl_rfvRg

Keywords
planet xwormwoodsalvationmissourieuropemaryvillesigns in the heavensred skiessystem bodiesbrandon cory nagleyred iron oxide dust
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