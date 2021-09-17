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Project Veritas anuncia estampida de informantes. Padres de familia, militares activos, ¡de todo! - Subtítulos en Español
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70 views • September 17, 2021
16/09/2021. Lara Logan de Fox News anuncia que Project Veritas,pronto estará publicando los testimonios de cientos de nuevos informantes que desde todas partes del país denuncian lo que ocurre dentro del Ejército y de los colegios públicos. Militares activos y padres de familia unidos, viene una gran estampida que causará terremotos mediáticos, como suele ser el estilo de Project Veritas últimamente.
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