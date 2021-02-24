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Craig Kelly resigns over covid treatments
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262 views • February 24, 2021
Craig Kelly quit the Liberal party over the HCQ and ivermectin being restricted during a pandemic. It is a war crime by suppressing these beneficial treatment with this move starting a political fire.
The Therapeutics and Good Administration claimed the matter was under review, despite having a long well know history of these medications and a global meta data analysis of these treatments. www.c19study.com . By pretending there was no treatments available it has allowed all the lockdowns, social distancing, masks and other harmful restrictions to be administrated.
The Therapeutics and Good Administration claimed the matter was under review, despite having a long well know history of these medications and a global meta data analysis of these treatments. www.c19study.com . By pretending there was no treatments available it has allowed all the lockdowns, social distancing, masks and other harmful restrictions to be administrated.
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