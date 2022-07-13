Evidence Suggests Bill Gates Has Helped to Plan and Manufacture the Dutch Cattle Farmers Government Land Grab

Bill Gates tells CNN that climate change can be slowed down by cutting down on beef livestock. In the mean time family cattle farmers in the Netherlands are protesting government mandates to cut back to zero emissions on livestock thus effecting single family farmers and their livelihoods.





Related videos:





An update from the Netherlands

Rebel News YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCjMMnanOMA





Very large fire at Picnic building in Almelo, NL (funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation)

247TV YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em5LXaM85vU





Let's fight pandemics like we fight fires

Bill Gates YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAF76-40wjA





Bill Gates: Stop cow farts to help slow climate change

CNN YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6z8BqsHQl0&t=84s





Related link:





https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/explainer-dutch-farmers-protesting-emissions-85847973





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