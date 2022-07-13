Evidence Suggests Bill Gates Has Helped to Plan and Manufacture the Dutch Cattle Farmers Government Land Grab

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Bill Gates tells CNN that climate change can be slowed down by cutting down on beef livestock. In the mean time family cattle farmers in the Netherlands are protesting government mandates to cut back to zero emissions on livestock thus effecting single family farmers and their livelihoods.
Related videos:
An update from the Netherlands
Rebel News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCjMMnanOMA
Very large fire at Picnic building in Almelo, NL (funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation)
247TV YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em5LXaM85vU
Let's fight pandemics like we fight fires
Bill Gates YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAF76-40wjA
Bill Gates: Stop cow farts to help slow climate change
CNN YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6z8BqsHQl0&t=84s
Related link:
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/explainer-dutch-farmers-protesting-emissions-85847973
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