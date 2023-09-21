Hunter Biden’s ‘Spies Who Lied’ Make A Comeback | SEKULOW

President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently appointed the Obama-era “spies who lied” about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal to a new U.S. intelligence panel. These appointees will be part of the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group.”





The New York Post reports:

“The so-called ‘spies who lied’ — former CIA director John Brennan, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, and former CIA senior operations officer Paul Kolbe — will serve on the Department of Homeland Security’s recently-announced ‘Homeland Intelligence Experts Group’ panel.





In that capacity, they will offer their insights about national intelligence matters to the department’s Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein and Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen.”





But are these men qualified to serve after they were part of the 51 intelligence officials who signed the October 2020 letter that falsely refuted the New York Post’s exposé on Hunter Biden? Don’t forget that this happened just three weeks before the 2020 presidential election.





These 51 officials all claimed that Russian collusion was the culprit behind the laptop scandal – a claim that has since been debunked. In fact, the Obama-Biden intelligence community conspired to create a “Russian disinformation” campaign to bury negative press about Hunter. This Deep State cover-up is tantamount to election interference and helped Joe Biden win the White House.









