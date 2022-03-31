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Dr. Zelenko, Reiner Fuellmich, RFK Jr. and Megan Kelly, Del Bigtree. FJ Discusses PCR Test Fraud, Standing and Georgia Guidestones!
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232 views • March 31, 2022
1. Zelenko and Reiner Fuellmich on Alex jones: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XinFwhj4qt2A/
2. Vaccines under slides: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XO0yAH0CXSgF/
3. RFK jr. Megan Kelly https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/03/robert-kennedy-jr-carpet-bombs-red-pills-on-megyn-kelly-show-fauci-vaccines-big-pharmas-power-videos/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
4. Del Bigtree: FOIA REQUEST: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VyQMR37BJjtA/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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2. Vaccines under slides: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XO0yAH0CXSgF/
3. RFK jr. Megan Kelly https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/03/robert-kennedy-jr-carpet-bombs-red-pills-on-megyn-kelly-show-fauci-vaccines-big-pharmas-power-videos/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
4. Del Bigtree: FOIA REQUEST: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VyQMR37BJjtA/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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